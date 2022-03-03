MEA briefs parliamentary panel on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks how the conflict may impact tenuous India-China relations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks how the conflict may impact tenuous India-China relations

How will the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict impact the already tenuous situation between India and China, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought to know during a three-hour-long meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs.

The meeting was attended by nine MPs, including Mr. Gandhi and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma. The committee was briefed on the Russian offensive against Ukraine by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his colleagues from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sources said that the meeting was largely non-confrontational, with the MEA sharing all the details available with the Opposition parliamentarians, including on the status of Indian citizens, particularly medical students, stranded in the war zone.

Mr. Gandhi, according to sources, wanted to know whether the Indian government expected China to take its cue from Russia and step up aggression against India. To this, Mr. Jaishankar said, “India is no Ukraine”. He didn’t wish to elaborate any further.

Mr. Tharoor was the first speaker at the meeting. He, according to the sources, enquired on what, as per the Indian government’s assessment, is the end-game for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Will Mr. Putin be satisfied by a mere change of regime replacing the present Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a more pro-Russian head or does he want just a consolidation of a buffer zone east of the Nepa river with a Russian conclave? Or will it be a repeat of the 1962 Indo-China war, where China declared ceasefire after the hostilities? The MEA did not have a comprehensive reply to the question. “From what we understand through the briefing, the Indian government is equally clueless and is adopting a wait and watch approach,” one of the members present at the meeting said.

Also read | Comment: The Ukraine war, India and a stand of non-alignment

There were several questions from Opposition MPs on the perceived delay in beginning the evacuation process. The members asked questions on the timeline of advisories issued by the Indian government as opposed to that by other countries. They also sought to know the rescue measures being taken, especially for students in Ukraine’s eastern sector and the possibility of a humanitarian corridor to pull students out from the Ukraine-Russia border. “The MEA told us that there were many factors dictating the students’ prolonged stay in Ukraine. For one, universities under the Ukrainian government’s orders had not shut down classes. The students were also influenced by the aggressive ‘no-war’ propaganda of the Ukrainian government,” another member who attended the meeting said.

There was a general consensus, according to sources, on India’s decision to abstain from the various votes on Russia in United Nation Security Council and the UN General Assembly in view of the geostrategic position of the country.

At the end of the meeting Mr. Tharoor tweeted: “Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost.”