MDL, L&T shortlisted for submarine tender

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday cleared Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the Indian partners in the Navy’s tender for six advanced submarines under Project-75I worth over ₹45,000 crore.

It rejected an Adani Defence and Aerospace-Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) joint bid on technical grounds.

The DAC also approved deals worth ₹5,100 crore, which includes electronic warfare systems for the Army to be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured locally by the Indian industry.

This was the first DAC meeting after the constitution of the Chief of Defence Staff and was attended by Gen. Bipin Rawat.

“The DAC approved shortlisting of Indian Strategic Partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that would collaborate with SPs to construct six conventional submarines in India,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

This project, under the Strategic Partnership (SP) model, aims to promote the role of the Indian industry in defence manufacturing and build a defence industrial ecosystem. With this there are now two Indian SPs and five OEMS in the shortlisted pool for the project. The Request For Proposal (RFP) would be issued to the Indian partners who would tie up with an OEM and submit a bid. The five OEMs are Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) (South Korea), Naval Group (France), Navantia (Spain), Rosoboronexport (Russia) and TKMS (Germany).

Indian Navy opened the responses from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to its Expression of Interest (EoI) on September 24. Just before the Swedish defence major SAAB pulled out of the race while DSME made a last minute entry. The Request for Information (RFI) was issued in mid-2017, but further progress was held up for want of clarity on some aspects of the SP model. The EoI for the project was issued to Indian partners and foreign OEMs in June 2019.

The electronic warfare systems will be used in deserts and plains and will provide comprehensive electronic support and counter measure capabilities to the field formations. “The DAC also approved prototype testing of trawl assemblies designed by DRDO for T-72 and T-90 tanks providing an important indigenous de-mining capability to the Army, the statement said.

In addition, DAC accorded approval for inclusion of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme in the Defence Procurement Procedure which would provide opportunities in capital procurement to start ups and innovators working for iDEX.