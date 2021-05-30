MCOCA likely to be invoked against Sushil Kumar

Wrestler is associated with gangsters and getting monetary gains from their activities, say police

The Delhi police are considering invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar for his involvement with dreaded gangsters of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

The officer said Sushil Kumar was allegedly getting monetary gains from the activities of these gangsters. He was involved with them since 2018 but that time there was not enough evidence against him.

After the arrest of Sushil Kumar, the Delhi police special cell has brought gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and two others from other jails on remand to find out their connections with him.

“We have enough evidence that proves Sushil was in constantly touch with gangster Kala Jathedi. But there relationship turned bitter after the Chhatrasal stadium incident where Sushil along with his men thrahsed Jathedi’s nephew along with Sagar, who died during treatment,” said the officer.

In 2016, the Delhi police had arrested former Mundka MLA Rambir Shokeen under the MCOCA charges for his alleged involvement in an organised crime syndicate headed by his nephew and gangster Niraj Bawana.

The Delhi police have already begun the process of invoking MCOCA against Jathedi.

It has been found that Sushil Kumar used to take the help of Jathedi, Neeraj Bawana and other gangsters to grab properties and get contracts and the profit was shared, said the officer.

“We have also initiated the process of cancelling the arms licence of Sushil. In 2012, he had bought one pistol which is yet to be recovered.”

On Wednesday, the police arrested four members of the Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang from Kanjhawala area. They were allegedly involved in the murder of wrestler Sagar and they were called by Sushil to reach the stadium.

On Saturday, a city court extended Sushil’s police custody to four more days.

The police said during investigation, they have also come across a complaint from a person who used to supply ration at the stadium. He was allegedly thrashed by Sushil Kumar when he demanded his dues of ₹4 lakh for the ration he supplied during the lockdown.

Satish Goyal, owner of the ration shop, claimed that he supplied the ration when Bijendra was the coach. But he was transferred before his bills could be cleared. He later contacted many people in the administration department and one day got a call that Sushil Kumar wanted to meet him.

“I begged Sushil to clear my dues otherwise I will ‘die’ as I was in huge debt. I was shocked when Sushil replied ‘go and die’. He thrashed me and asked me never to come again,” said Mr. Goyal.

A senior police officer said they are trying to find out why no FIR was registered even after the complaint was registered.