Mayoral polls can take place a few days later and not on February 16, Delhi L-G tells SC

February 13, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on Monday orally submitted in the Supreme Court that mayoral elections in Delhi “can take place a few days later”, and not on February 16, after the court scheduled a hearing on Friday.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, for the L-G, said “the elections on February 16 can take place a few days later because Your Lordships are hearing the case”. He said he would contest in favour of the point that nominated members do have a right to vote in the polls.

“We will list this on Friday. Mr. Jain says he will postpone the elections to after February 17,” Chief Justice Chandrachud orally observed during the brief hearing.

Appearing for AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi and Shadan Farasat said the L-G had to agree with the “clear black letters of the law” that nominated members could not vote and the elections for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and to the Standing Committees could not be held simultaneously.

“Nominated members cannot vote in the elections. The constitutional provision of Article 243R is very clear,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Mr. Jain.

“We have arguments to place on that point, My Lord,” Mr. Jain responded.

Mr. Farasat said the Mayor had to be elected first and would later preside over the elections of the Deputy Mayor and to the Standing Committees.

Mr. Singhvi said there would be no problem to the conduct of the elections on February 16 itself if the L-G agreed to the constitutional position.

Ms. Oberoi had earlier moved the Supreme Court on January 27, pleading for swift and timely conduct of the mayoral polls after the House was stalled twice — January 6 and 24. Soon after the House was adjourned on February 6, she had moved the apex court again seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention for the impartial conduct of the mayoral elections.

The results of the MCD polls were announced on December 7, where the AAP secured the majority with 134 wards in the 250-ward House, followed by the BJP with 104 wards.