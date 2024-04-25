Mayawati targets Congress over ‘inheritance tax’, calls it a diversion

April 25, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati targeted the Congress on Thursday for allegedly advocating ‘inheritance tax’. She alleged it was an attempt to divert people’s attention from the failure of the grand-old-party’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign.

Ms. Mayawati was elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister four times in the past.

“The advocacy of ‘inheritance tax’ on private property, like in the US, under the guise of distribution of wealth in India by senior Congress leaders seems less for the welfare of the poor and more like a politically motivated electoral effort to divert people’s attention from the well-known failure of their ‘Garibi Hatao’ campaign,” wrote Ms. Mayawati, on X (formerly Twitter).

Ms. Mayawati added it is difficult for the grand old party to free itself from its tainted legacy of failures in delivering justice to Dalits and managing land redistribution. “Poverty, backwardness, migration could not be eradicated due to the lack of right intentions of previous governments. It is difficult for Congress to get rid of such a tainted legacy,” she said.