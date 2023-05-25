Mayawati slams Opposition parties for skipping inauguration of new Parliament

May 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday criticised the decision by several Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

She said that she had been invited for the event but would not be able to attend because of prior commitments. Ms. Mayawati tweeted that it was “unfair” that some parties had chosen to boycott the event over President Droupadi Murmu not being invited.

“The government has built it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with [the issue of] respect to tribal women. They [the Opposition] should have thought of this while fielding a candidate against her instead of electing her unanimously,” Ms. Mayawati tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSP, she said, had always risen above party lines to support the Union government on issues of national and public interest. “Whether it was of Congress in the past or that of the BJP now, the BSP has always supported the government at the Centre on issues related to the country and public interest, rising above party politics and the party sees the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 in the same context and welcomes it,” she added.

So far 21 Opposition parties have announced their decision to skip the event, citing the lack of invitation to Ms. Murmu as the primary reason.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, which did not sign the Opposition joint statement, has not yet made its stand public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.