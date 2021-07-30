Mayawati says quota in medical courses electorally motivated

Akhilesh calls it a win for social justice

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the Centre’s decision to provide 27% reservation for OBCs (Other Backward Class) and 10% for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) in medical courses was electorally motivated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday announced a decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/ dental courses (MBBS/ MD/ MS/ Diploma/ BDS/ MDS) from the current academic year 2021-22 onwards.

“Had the Central government taken this step earlier, they would have got the benefits by now. But now people think that this is a step taken due to electoral interests,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed credit for the step.

“The anti-reservation BJP had to finally bow before the SP’s agitation,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that the OBC and EWS quota in medical courses was a “constitutional right”.

“This is a victory of the SP’s stuggle for social justice,” said Mr. Yadav.

According to the government, the move would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students every year in the MBBS course, and 2,500 OBC students in post-graduation, and around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in post-graduation.