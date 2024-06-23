GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayawati declares nephew 'successor' again, revokes earlier decision

Published - June 23, 2024 04:29 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati with her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand during the party’s office bearers’ meeting to review results of general elections, at party office in Lucknow, on June 23, 2024.

BSP supremo Mayawati with her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Akash Anand during the party’s office bearers’ meeting to review results of general elections, at party office in Lucknow, on June 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on June 23declared nephew Akash Anand as her successor and made him the party's national coordinator, reversing her previous decision.

In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, she had termed Akash Anand immature and relieved him of the party post.

Also read: Pressure or posturing: the curious case of Akash Anand’s dismissal

After the national-level meeting at the BSP State office in Lucknow, the party issued a statement announcing it was handing Akash Anand his former responsibilities back.

"BSP's national president Mayawati has once again given Akash Anand a chance to work in the party with full maturity. He will continue to hold all his posts in the party as before. That is, he will remain Mayawati's only successor along with being the party's national coordinator," the statement read.

Akash Anand: Mayawati’s successor

Ms. Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said she is hopeful her nephew will emerge as a "mature" leader. "I am hopeful about him (Akash Anand) that now he will definitely emerge as a fully mature leader at every level in the interest of his party and movement. The people of the party will also now encourage him by giving him more respect and honour than before. So that now he can live up to all my expectations in the future," she said in a statement.

Election results 2024: Mayawati’s BSP faces a sharp fall in Uttar Pradesh

The BSP chief had announced Akash Anand as her “successor” in December last year. She revoked her decision after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister had then said that she had taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement till Anand attained "full maturity".

Akash Anand was booked in a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct for allegedly using "objectionable" language in an election rally in Sitapur.

Drastic decline: On the BSP

The BSP, which contested the Lok Sabha elections on its own, did not win a single seat out of 80 seats in UP this time, while emerging Dalit leader and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad won the Nagina (reserved) seat in Bijnor district.

The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won 10 seats in the state.

