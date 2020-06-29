Mayawati and Priyanka in war of words

Taking a dig at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for her statement that the BSP is with the BJP on the China issue, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that “some Opposition leaders are acting as unofficial spokespersons of the BJP”.
Earlier, in the day, the BSP chief had accused both the BJP and the Congress of doing politics over the issue of border tension with China.
“The Bahujan Samaj Party stands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border issue. Politics being done by the BJP and the Congress by levelling accusations at each other over the India-China border issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern,” Ms. Mayawati said at a press conference.
“Whereas, on one hand, China can take advantage of this situation, other issues are being ignored due to this and citizens of our country are at loss,” she added.
Tagging a news report about the BSP chief’s stance, Ms. Vadra tweeted, “As I had said, some Opposition leaders have become the unofficial spokespersons of the BJP and that is beyond my understanding. At this point of time, there is no point in standing with a political party. Every Indian should stand with India, stand with the territorial integrity of India. And be courageous enough to fight with a government that has allowed our land to be taken away.”
