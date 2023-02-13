May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes: PM Modi

February 13, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.

UNESCO proclaimed in 2011 to observe World Radio Day annually to celebrate the popular medium. The theme for this year is "Radio and Peace".

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity."

The Prime Minister also asked people to share their inputs for the 98th edition of his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, scheduled for February 26.