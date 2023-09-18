May go to the new building, but the old Parliament building will also inspire generations to come: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

September 18, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 credited 140 crore Indians for the success of the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi, saying it does not belong to any individual or a party.

Initiating the discussion in Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings", he said the federal structure, diversity, and different governments of the country welcomed the guests.

It is something for everyone to celebrate, Mr. Modi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Special Session Day 1 updates

The success of the G-20 is that of 140 crore Indians. It is the success of India, not that of a person or a party, the Prime Minister asserted.

On the first day, the special session is being held in the old Parliament building. Proceedings, however, will move into the new building tomorrow. PM Modi in his address paid tribute to old Parliament building, recounting its history. He said that the old building will continue to inspire generations. “It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises,” PM Modi said.

Referring to the old Parliament building where he was speaking, Mr. Modi said while foreign rulers had decided to build the structure, it was constructed by the hard work, sweat and money of the people of India. The Prime Minister also recalled his first time in Parliament and said that when he first entered the building as a member, he’d never imagined that he would get so much love from people.

Before Independence, this building was called the Imperial Legislative Council. After Independence, it became Parliament building, he said.

In these 75 years, many democratic traditions have been formed. Everyone in the House has contributed to it, Mr. Modi said.

“There have been sweet and sour experiences, there has also been an atmosphere of bickering, and sometimes an atmosphere of conflict and sometimes, there has been an atmosphere of joy as well. All these memories are our shared memories, our shared heritage and hence, its pride is also shared,” he said in Lok Sabha.

“From Nehru to Shastri to Vajpayee, Parliament has seen several leaders presenting their vision of India,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the trust of people in the Parliament has remained intact. “Many MPs attended the session despite health issues. During the COVID-19 crisis, our MPs attended the proceedings of both of the Houses and performed their duties… With the feeling that India’s growth journey should not be impacted, all the members considered this House as an important part of their duty… After Independence, many critics thought about whether India would remain united or not but we proved all of them wrong... People’s trust in the Parliament remains intact.”

"We may go to the new building, but the old building will also inspire generations to come," the Prime Minister noted, adding that this is an important chapter of India's journey.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.