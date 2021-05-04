National

May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to COVID-19 situation

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI Special Correspondent New Delhi 04 May 2021 16:31 IST
Updated: 04 May 2021 17:09 IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the May session had been postponed, keeping in view the safety of students.

"Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA (National Testing Agency) for further updates," tweeted Dr. Nishank.

The May session was earlier scheduled on May 24, 25,26,27 and 28. The April session had already been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

