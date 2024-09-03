Of the total corruption complaints received by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) last year, the highest number of plaints was against railway employees, followed by those in Delhi’s local bodies and public sector banks, a report by the anti-graft watchdog showed.

As many as 74,203 graft complaints were received against all categories of officers/employees in 2023, of which 66,373 were disposed of and 7,830 were pending, it said.

The highest 10,447 complaints were made against railway employees, followed by 7,665 against staffers of “local bodies except GNCTD” (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) in the national capital, said the CVC report made public recently.

The local bodies include Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Transco Limited, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Indraprastha Power Generation Co. Ltd., Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council.

Of the total complaints received against railway employees, 9,881 were disposed of and 566 were pending, the report showed.

Giving details of the complaints against the local bodies in Delhi, it said out of the total plaints, 7,278 were disposed of and 387 were pending.

As many as 7,004 corruption complaints were received against employees of public sector banks in 2023. Of these, 6,667 were disposed of and 337 were pending.

Of the 6,638 complaints of graft against Delhi government employees, 6,246 were disposed of. While 5,313 plaints were made against Delhi Police personnel of which 3,325 were disposed of, as many as 4,476 complaints were against the Housing and Urban Affairs employees and 3,723 of those were disposed of.

A total of 4,420 corruption complaints were received against the employees of Coal Ministry, 3,217 against those in the Labour Ministry, 2,749 against the employees under the Petroleum Ministry and 2,309 against the Home Ministry staff, excluding Delhi Police, the report said.

As many as 1,861 graft plaints were received against Defence Ministry employees, 1,828 against those under the Central Board of Direct Taxes, 1,457 graft plaints against Telecommunication employees and 1,205 against employees of Central Board Of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

There were 960 corruption complaints against employees of public sector insurance companies, 930 against those under the Power Ministry, 929 against Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and 889 against those under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the report added.

