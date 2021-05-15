‘Maximum Ego, Minimum Empathy’: Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at Modi

He asks when govt. will ‘prioritise’ human lives

New Delhi

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s slogan of “minimum government, maximum governance”.

“He promised Maximum Governance, Minimum Government. The reality is only ME — Maximum Ego, Minimum Empathy,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier, reacting to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh halting all construction work on a new Assembly complex, Mr. Ramesh had tweeted to ask the Prime Minister when the Centre would “prioritise” human lives.

“Dear PM @narendramodi, This how a responsive and responsible government works in a democracy. Chhattisgarh Govt is prioritising lives of its people above everything else and redoubling its efforts to fight COVID-19. When will you learn and stop this Central Vista madness?” he asked.

The Congress has been very critical of the Modi government’s handling of the second wave and alleged that it became a catastrophe because of its “hubris and premature declaration of victory against COVID”.

In a separate tweet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister over bodies being dumped into the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh.

“The one who used to claim that Ganga had called him is the one who has made Mother Ganga cry,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, along with an image of a news report that said over 2,000 bodies had been buried along the plains running parallel to the river.