Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan | His whole life’s work has been recognised, says daughter Soumya

February 09, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation chairperson said her father always remembered the love and gratitude shown by the farmers who met him wherever he went in India

The Hindu Bureau

A 2009 picture of the then MSSRF Chairperson M.S. Swaminathan with Director Soumya Swaminathan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the daughter of the late scientist, said it was a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction that Swaminathan’s whole life’s work has been recognised with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India and the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media in Chennai on Friday, she said Swaminathan has been recognised for his lifetime of contributions to agriculture and more importantly to the welfare of the farmers, and the poorest and the most vulnerable of the country.

When asked how the late scientist would have reacted had he been alive, she said while he would have very been happy with this recognition, he was not someone who worked for awards. She said he was motivated by the results of what he did on the ground and the love and affection people shared. He always remembered the love and gratitude shown by the farmers who met him wherever he went in India, she added.

Importantly, she said conferring Bharat Ratna on a scientist, who worked in the agriculture sector and believed in the societal impact of research, will be a strong motivation for the country’s youth.

