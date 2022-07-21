India

Mathura mosque-temple dispute: Civil court to hear Masjid panel’s plea first

An aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashi Viswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: AP
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi July 21, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:34 IST

In the ongoing Shahi Idgah Mosque-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, the Civil Judge (senior division) hearing the suits on Thursday decided that it would first hear the Masjid panel’s application challenging the maintainability of the suit.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed, secretary of the mosque management committee and its lawyer, said that they will now begin submissions on their application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure on July 25.

The civil court on Thursday decided that the matter will now be heard on a day-to-day basis from July 25 with no side seeking adjournments.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, the Mathura resident who had filed the suit and had been arguing for his application to be heard first, said he will be challenging the order of the district court in the days to come. Mr. Singh had sought a commission to be set up by the court to conduct a survey of the mosque premises.

Of the civil suits in the matter currently pending in lower courts, Mr. Singh’s has progressed the farthest so far. While Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri had filed a suit before Mr. Singh, it came back to the civil court only in May this year after having been dismissed once already.

Advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, and their team, are representing Ms. Agnihotri in the suit in Mathura. The Jains and Ms. Agnihotri are also defending some of the Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. They are also the plaintiffs in a Delhi suit, seeking to prove that the site of Qutub Minar was actually a temple.

