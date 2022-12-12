Matchbox industry is in peril, says MP Kanimozhi

December 12, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The MP said the illegal import of single-use plastic lighters was also putting the industry at peril

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP Kanimozhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday said the safety matches industry was at peril due to rising costs of raw materials and GST imposition.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Thoothukudi MP said 10 lakh people were employed in the industry in her constituency and that 90% of them were women. As it is a drought-prone area, the job is the only source of income for the people, she added.

The MP said the illegal import of single-use plastic lighters was also affecting the industry. GST imposition was another important issue. “We have made repeated requests and even the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had written to the Central government to reduce GST,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

“This industry is being ambushed from all sides. I urge the government to ban single-use plastic lighters, and reduce GST and the cost of raw materials,” she said.

