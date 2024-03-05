GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Massive’ Srinagar rally will be an endorsement of PM’s policies: BJP

Altaf Thakur said the party was preparing to host over one lakh workers at Bakshi Stadium

March 05, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kashmir is preparing for a “historic public rally” by Prime Minister Modi. The PM will make his first appearance in the Valley since the special status of J&K was revoked in 2019. The party is describing it as an endorsement of the measures rolled out here. The party also expects announcements by the PM.

Altaf Thakur, the party spokesman in Srinagar, said the party was preparing to host over one lakh workers at Bakshi Stadium, in Srinagar on March 7. Multi-tier security has been put in place.

Valley’s biggest rally

“It will be a historic rally. At least one lakh BJP workers are going to attend. Besides, hundreds of locals are eager to catch a glimpse of the PM. Srinagar will be too small to accommodate the PM’s supporters. It’s evident from our workers’ enthusiasm. It will be the biggest rally Kashmir has ever seen,” Mr. Thakur said.

The BJP is using hundreds of workers to put up party flags in and around the venue in Srinagar. The party expects a slew of announcements from the PM, whose visit also comes as J&K prepares for the Lok Sabha elections. It is the PM’s second visit to J&K in the past three weeks.

“Kashmir, the crown of India, is close to PM Modi’s heart. He has a lot of affection for Kashmir. I expect inauguration of projects and announcement of new ones. Also, a package for youths. PM Modi wants to see Srinagar growing like London. He wants Srinagar to be among the top five cities of the country. I am hopeful of special projects for Srinagar,” Mr. Thakur said.

Grand welcome

“It will be a grand welcome. PM Modi is in every Kashmir’s heart. People support his measures for J&K. I am getting calls from common people to attend the rally. Many described him as ‘ladla PM”. This is PM Modi’s first function after Article 370’s abrogation. Kashmir is now peaceful, happy and prosperous. The dark era of 25 years is over,” Darakhshan Andrabi, a BJP leader and chairperson of the Jammu Kashmir Waqf Board, said.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina met party workers and finalised preparations on Monday. “There is a wave of happiness among locals about PM Modi’s visit. Earlier, he announced a development package of Rs 80,000 crore. It was because of the package that Kashmir was able to deal with its problems,” Mr. Raina said.

Kashmir valley’s top traders’ bodies, including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, have also expressed hope that the PM will address key issues, including the electricity crisis being faced by Kashmir this year.

