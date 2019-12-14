Massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over Citizenship Act

Scores of people gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

People from all walks of life came out in solidarity with those opposing the new law.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates at Janpath metro station in view of the protest.

Under the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.