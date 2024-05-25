ADVERTISEMENT

Children among at least 20 killed in massive fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot

Updated - May 25, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST

The blaze erupted at around 5 p.m. at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted, officials said.

The Hindu Bureau

A massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 , 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

At least 20 persons including at least 10 children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on May 25 evening, officials said. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said 20 bodies have been retrieved so far in the fire in TRP Gaming Zone.

Efforts are under way to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

The blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP Game Zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.

“Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,” Mr. Patel tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

