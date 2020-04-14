Mass testing key to fight coronavirus, India nowhere in game: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently “nowhere in the game“.
Stating that the country has quite a low level of testing for coronavirus infection, he said with only 149 tests per million population, India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.
“India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them,” he said on Twitter.
“With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162).
“Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game,” he added in his tweet.
