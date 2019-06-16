Masarat Alam revealed rift among Kashmiri separatists on funds, says NIA

Masarat Alam, the “poster boy” of stone-pelters and violent agitations in Kashmir valley, has revealed that there is a rift among the separatists regarding collection and use of funds pumped through the ‘hawala’ route, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed.

The NIA claimed in a press statement that Alam revealed in his custodial interrogation that “Pakistan-based agents route the funds through ‘hawala’ operators which were transferred to the separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Chairman, All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Masarat Alam also revealed that there are rifts in the Hurriyat Conference regarding collection and use of funds.”

The agency said these revelations were in continuation of a terror funding probe in a case registered by the agency in 2017.

NIA arrested Yasin Malik, leader of proscribed organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Asiya Andrabi, leader of proscribed organisation Duktaran-e-Milat, Separatist leader Shabir Shah of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) and Masrat Alam of the Muslim League earlier this month. All the four accused were taken into police custody for interrogation. They were already behind bars in other cases registered against them by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the NIA, Malik also confessed that the Joint Resistance Leadership and the Gilani faction of the Hurriyat Conference “collected funds from the business community as well as certain other sources and ensured that economic shut down and violent protests continue to disrupt the daily life of common citizens in the Kashmir Valley in 2016”.

After Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter in July 2016, there was wide unrest in the Valley.

“During interrogation, Yasin Malik revealed that he was instrumental in bringing together the disparate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and formed the JRL, which spearheaded the violent agitations in 2016 in Kashmir Valley by issuing ‘protest calendars’, leading to economic shutdown for over four months and also caused death and injuries to civilians and security forces during the violent protests,” the NIA said.

In 2017, the NIA arrested Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali as one of the main suspects in the terror funding probe.

Shell companies

The agency had then said that Watali was one of the main ‘hawala’ conduit who used to generate and receive funds from Pakistan’s ISI, the UAE, and had floated various shell companies to disguise foreign remittances for further transfer to separatist leaders and stone-pelters in the Valley.

Asiya Andrabi reportedly admitted “that she had been collecting funds and donations from foreign sources and the aran-e-Milat had been organising protests by Muslim women in the Valley,” the NIA alleged.

The agency also claimed that “Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.”

“NIA has already approached the authorities concerned for providing evidence relating to certain bank accounts used by Asiya Andrabi’s son while he was studying in the University,” NIA said.

Regarding Shabir Shah, the NIA said “during custodial interrogation he was confronted with evidence relating to transfer of money by Pakistan-based agents and representatives of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference factions to parties affiliated to the Hurriyat in J&K.”

“He was also confronted about his investments in various hotels and businesses in Pehalgam, properties in Jammu, Srinagar and Anantnag. Evidence regarding many of his ‘benami’ properties is being collected. He was confronted with some of his personal staff and associates who have provided vital information regarding the sources fund raising and investment details. Investigation into these aspects is under way,” the NIA said.

On May 30, 2017, the agency registered a case against terrorists belonging to the Jamat-ud-Dawah, the Duktaran-e-Millat, the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Hizbul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in J&K for raising receiving and collecting funds for funding separatist and terrorist activities in the State and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the Valley and for waging war against India.

During the investigation conducted so far, the NIA has charge sheeted 13 accused, including Hafiz Mohammad Saeed (leader of Jamat-ud-Dawah), Syed Salahuddin (head of proscribed organisation Hizbul-Mujahideen), seven second rung separatist leaders, two ‘hawala’ conduits and some stone-pelters.