Martyrs’ families hail strikes on PoK camps

Families of the martyrs of Central Reserve Police Force personnel hailed the strikes by Indian Air Force fighter jets on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said some of their pain had gone with this action.

Rajwanti from Unnao said the “attack ordered by Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi on terror camps is one which brings some solace to heart-broken mothers.”

Mother of martyr Ajit Singh, Ashe, said the offensive should not stop with the killing of some militants. Terrorism had to be wiped off completely from the neighbourhood, she said.

Meena, wife of martyr Ajit Kumar Azad, said India should launch a bigger attack and that she would rest in peace only when the Pakistan government admits killing of thousands of its people. “I am sure that given a chance by the Prime Minister, the Army will avenge the blood of their brothers,” she said.

Family of Ramesh Yadav, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, said there could not have been better news for them as they performed the “terahnvi sanskaar” of the martyr.