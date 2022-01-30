President, PM Modi pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

An interfaith prayer service was held at Raj Ghat.

The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat here.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too joined Mr. Kovind and Mr. Modi and a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Mr. Modi tweeted.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he said.

An interfaith prayer service was held at Raj Ghat and Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.