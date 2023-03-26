ADVERTISEMENT

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

March 26, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a gathering at Rajghat — the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi — in New Delhi

PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during the ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Rajghat in New Delhi on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 26, 2023 said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a gathering at Rajghat — the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi — in New Delhi to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s death | Video Credit: ANI

The Congress leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for questioning the prime minister on industrialist Gautam Adani and people will give a befitting reply to those behind the action.

"My family's blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country's democracy. Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country.

"Time has come and we are not the ones who will remain silent anymore," she told the gathering at the "Sankalp Satyagraha" outside Rajghat.

Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Ms. Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."

