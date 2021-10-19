Marginal increase in Chinese patrolling in eastern sector across LAC: Army Commander

TENGA (Arunachal Pradesh)

19 October 2021 12:33 IST

There is an increase in scale and scope of exercises in the depth on their side, says Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande.

Both India and China were attempting to develop infrastructure closer to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while there had been a marginal increase in Chinese patrols in the eastern sector since the standoff in eastern Ladakh as well as increase in scale and scope of exercises in the depth on their side, said Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande on Tuesday.

He said that the Army’s 17 Mountain Strike Corps meant for the border with China had been fully operationalised.

“As far as activities on the other side of the LAC are concerned, firstly the annual training exercise that the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activity that is in the depth. Secondly, some of the PLA reserve formations which were mobilised continue to remain in their training areas, that again is in the operational depth. Both sides are attempting to develop infrastructure closer to the LAC and that leads to certain issues at times,” Lt. Gen. Pande said in an interaction with the media.

Since this infrastructure had come up close to the LAC there had been a marginal increase in the number of border defence troops already deployed there, he stated.

Speaking of the measures undertaken by them, he said the first step was enhancing surveillance both close to the LAC and in the depth areas. This was being done by synergising resources right from satellites at strategic level to troops on the ground and “we have adequate forces in each sector for any need that may arise”, he said. “In certain areas, where our deployment was thin, we have strengthened our deployment but largely there has been no major increase in troops along the LAC,” Lt. Gen. Pande said.

The Army commander said they were also looking at maximising technology especially in terms of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities, communications and likewise.

Of the 3,488 km-long LAC, 1,346 km falls in the eastern sector.

Mountain Strike corps

The raising of the new 17 Mountain Strike corps commenced in 2014. By now it was fully operationalised and all its units, including combat, combat support and support, had been fully equipped, the Army Commander said. “Its employment philosophy is stabilised. The formations of the corps have been carrying our validation and integrated training with other formations.”

To further enhance its operational efficiency, he said they were looking at Integrated Battle Group (IBG) model for the mountain strike corps so that “we have better options for its employment and its areas of application.” Over the years, the organisation and structure of the mountain strike corps had evolved to meet the operational requirements.

The IBGs were brigade-sized agile self-sufficient combat formations which can swiftly launch strikes against adversary in case of hostilities. The concept had been already tested in exercises and fine-tuned. Stating that the in-principle approval for creation of IBGs had been given, Lt. Gen Pande said the modalities were being worked out.

Stating that there had been a major push for development of infrastructure in the region, the Army Commander said induction of equipment such as Chinook heavy lift helicopters had enabled faster movement and M777 Ultra Light Howitzers had also been deployed.

India and China have three established hotlines for communication in the eastern sector between the armies to resolve any issues arising. A fourth hotline was recently operationalised.

Emergency procurements

The Army had embarked on a series of emergency procurements for eastern Ladakh in the backdrop of the standoff which began in May. Lt. Gen. Pande said that there were also several emergency procurements done under the Army’s Eastern Command as well during that time.

Some of the focus areas of the procurements were to enhance mobility in terms of all terrain vehicles where infrastructure was not good, precision-guided ammunition, better radio sets for communication, radars and night vision devices.

The Army is also cranking up its day and night surveillance over the LAC in the region using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft A sizeable fleet of Israeli-made Heron medium-altitude long endurance drone is carrying out round-the-clock surveillance over the LAC in the mountainous terrain and sending crucial data and images to command and control centres.

Along with the drones, the Indian Army's aviation wing has also been deploying the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region adding more teeth to its tactical missions in the region, they said.

The government is also working on connecting Tawang with a railway network as part of the decision to enhance infrastructure in the region.

Long-going standoff

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The tension escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

The last round of military talks on October 10 ended in stalemate following which both sides blamed each other for the impasse.

In a strong statement after the 13th round of talks, the Indian Army said the "constructive suggestions" made by it at the negotiations were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor Beijing could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

(With inputs from PTI)