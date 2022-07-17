Margaret Alva is Opposition vice-presidential candidate

Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva will be the Opposition candidate for the Vice President election scheduled for August 6.

July 17, 2022 17:18 IST

A meeting of 17 Opposition parties held in New Delhi today decided to field Margaret Alva as their candidate

Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva will be the Opposition candidate for the vice-president election scheduled for August 6. A meeting of 17 Opposition parties held in New Delhi on July 17, 2022 decided to field her as their candidate. Ms. Alva has held various posts such as Cabinet Minister, Governor and Member of Parliament in her long service in politics. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced the decision after the meeting of the Opposition parties. Advertisement Advertisement Sources said the AAP, which was not present in the meeting, has also offered support to Ms. Alva. The Trinamool Congress and the Left parties will also support the senior Congress leader. "Margaret Alva, former Governor, former Union Minister, long time MP and very distinguished representative of India's wonderful diversity is the common Opposition candidate for Vice-President," tweeted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The ruling NDA had announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as their candidate on Saturday.

