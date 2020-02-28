March-May period likely to be warmer than normal: IMD

The months of March, April and May are “likely to be warmer than normal” over northwest, west, central and parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday in its summer forecast. Above normal heat wave conditions are also likely in the core heat wave (HW) zone during the season (March-May), it said.
The core HW zone covers the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
