Maratha quota agitation: OBC leaders warn Shinde govt. of trying to grab their reservation

November 08, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - Pune

Even as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday alleged there was a “conspiracy” to deny the Marathas a quota, leaders from the other backward classes (OBC) took an aggressive stance against the activist’s demand on the Marathas being given a blanket reservation by being given Kunbi OBC certificates, warning to hit the streets and even move courts to safeguard their OBC reservation.

The intense friction between the Marathas and the OBC communities has been kindled by Mr. Jarange Patil’s two hunger fasts, the second of which concluded last week with the Eknath Shinde government caving in by agreeing to the activist’s demand of ensuring that Marathas be given OBC certificates by December 24.

This has provoked strident counter protests from the OBC community, who are fearful of the Marathas eating benefits from their 19% reservation pie, and particularly from Shinde’s ally - Chhagan Bhujbal of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, an influential OBC leader who has urged the community to fight tooth and nail against Mr. Jarange Patil’s demand.

Recuperating in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Mr. Jarange Patil told reporters, “A few leaders have decided that Marathas should not to be avail of benefits. There seems to be a conspiracy to deny Marathas a quota. Without any reason, false cases have been lodged against Marathas agitating peacefully. I urge the Maratha leaders across party lines to look into this. If you do not help them now, they will never forgive you.”

Speaking in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir while unveiling an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mr. Shinde, in a thinly-veiled criticism of Bhujbal said., “No one ought to sow seeds of doubt among the OBC community. Our government’s stance is clear on this issue. We are trying to give the Marathas a foolproof reservation within the legal framework without adversely affecting the reservation of the OBCs.”

Mr. Bhujbal’s remarks has caused tension between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP faction

Shinde camp Minister Shambhuraj Desai censured Mr. Bhujbal for making needlessly provocative statements.

“As a responsible leader, Mr. Bhujbal should be aware that the government will not do anything to disturb OBC reservation. He should not create suspicions between castes. It is his old habit to utter controversial statements,” said Mr. Desai, stating that he, along with other legislators would be meeting Mr. Shinde as well as Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Ajit Pawar on this controversy.

Even as CM Shinde sought to assure that the OBC reservation would not be tampered to give a quota for the Marathas, an OBC delegation under ex-MLA Prakash Shendge met with Mr. Bhujbal and later Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to voice their concerns.

“You cannot just declare anybody a backward class member and issue him or her with an OBC certificate. You need to give detailed proof,” Mr. Shendge said.

He claimed that the Justice (retired) Sandeep Shinde committee appointed by the government to expedite the process of granting Kunbi OBC certificates to all Marathas had no constitutional authority whatsoever.

“We are firmly opposed to this committee. We will hit the streets after Diwali and even move courts if need be. The government should not underestimate the OBCs. Our community has the potential to bring it down,” Mr. Shendge said.

Even as the government attempted to walk a tightrope, by pacifying and re-assuring both the Marathas and the OBCs, a large rally of OBC members was held at Ghansawangi in Jalna district.

An even bigger rally of the OBC community is scheduled on November 17 in the same district.

