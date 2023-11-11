Maratha-OBC friction: After Bhujbal, Maharashtra LoP Wadettiwar hits out at quota activist Jarange-Patil, says his agitation purely for political gain

November 11, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Pune

The fierce sabre-rattling between other backward class (OBC) leaders and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil continued with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accusing the activist of seeking political mileage by his insistence inclusion of Marathas under the OBC for political gain and not for the interests of Maratha community youth

After Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction), Mr. Wadettiwar is the second prominent OBC leader to take Mr. Jarange-Patil head on as the activist continues to press the Eknath Shinde government to finish the process of granting Kunbi OBC certificates to all Marathas in the State by December 24.

Claiming that the OBCs population in Maharashtra were in the vicinity of 75% to 80% of the State’s total population, he said that the advantage received by the Marathas by their inclusion in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was far more significant than clamouring for inclusion under the OBC Kunbi category

“I urge the Maratha youth to study the issue themselves. They should not take decisions by listening to what Jarange-Patil says. The Maratha youth will not stand to gain anything by getting included in the OBC Kunbi category. It will only result in grievous harm to their prospects,” said Mr. Wadettiwar, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Observing that Jarange-Patil had emerged as a ‘hero’ only after the August 29 lathi-charge carried out by the police on his followers, the Congress leader said that the activist’s motive for carrying on with the agitation as purely political and had nothing to do with the actual interests and aspirations of the Maratha community youth.

“His [Jarange-Patil’s] stance on the quota issue has constantly been changing since he commenced on his hunger strikes. His agenda seems to be purely political,” alleged the Congress leader.

Mr. Wadettiwar’s remarks predictably evoked a sharp response on part of Mr. Jarange-Patil, who accused OBC leaders of having no compassion in their hearts for the plight of the economically backward sections among the Marathas.

“You do not need to tell us to study the issue. The OBC leaders are not interested in giving reservation to the Marathas and are trying very hard to block the quota. In your hearts, you have no compassion for the Marathas, only hatred,” Mr. Jarange-Patil said.

He further asserted that every member of the Maratha community was aware that the sole objective of his agitation was to secure a quota for the community, and not to gain any political mileage.

Mr. Jarange-Patil on Thursday had announced a nine-day Statewide tour from November 15 onwards while urging Mr. Shinde to expedite the process of giving OBC certificates to all Marathas in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Mr. Bhujbal had vehemently opposed Mr. Jarange-Patil’s demand that the Marathas be given Kunbi OBC certificates, alleging there was a plan to finish-off the existing reservation for the OBCs.

