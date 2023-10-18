ADVERTISEMENT

Maratha community lost reservation due to Uddhav Thackeray, says Bawankule

October 18, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday stated that any decision made by the State government concerning Maratha reservation will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange Patil while also considering the impact on other sections of society.

He alleged that the Maratha community lost its reservation due to the “incompetency” of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Jarange, who had staged a hunger strike to demand reservations for the Maratha community in employment and education under the OBC category, has given the Shinde government until October 24 to take necessary action.

“The State government will make a decision on Maratha reservations that is acceptable to activist Manoj Jarange and does not negatively affect other sections,” the BJP leader said.

