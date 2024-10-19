GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoists say seven more cadres were killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, taking toll up to 38

Police said all the 38 Naxalites gunned down in the October 4 encounter, the highest fatalities suffered by Maoists in a single operation in the State's 24-year-old history, were identified

Published - October 19, 2024 05:14 am IST - Dantewada

PTI
Bodies of Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces personnel, placed at the Police Line, in Dantewada, on October 5, 2024.

Bodies of Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces personnel, placed at the Police Line, in Dantewada, on October 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two weeks after a major encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, where initially 31 Naxalites were killed by security forces, police on Friday (October 18, 2024) said Maoists have now admitted seven more of their cadres lost their lives in the same gunfight, taking the toll to 38.

Police said all the 38 Naxalites gunned down in the October 4 encounter, the highest fatalities suffered by Maoists in a single operation in the State's 24-year-old history, were identified and they were collectively carrying a reward of ₹2.62 crore.

In 2024, Maoists suffer severe setbacks in Chhattisgarh

Security personnel had recovered bodies of 31 Naxalites and a cache of automatic weapons following the encounter in the Abhujmad area in a forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts. A joint team of the State police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was involved in the operation.

The East Bastar division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), in a press statement, confirmed that seven more Naxalites died in the same encounter and they managed to take away their bodies with them during the gunfight, Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said.

With this admission, a total of 38 Naxalites were eliminated in the fierce encounter and identity of all of them have been ascertained, he said.

Of them, Niti alias Urmila, a woman member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) – the strongest formation of Maoists – was carrying a reward of ₹25 lakh on her head. She was the fourth DKSZC member to have been killed in encounters with security personnel this year in the State, Mr. Rai said.

Another key deceased cadre was Nandu Mandavi, a "commander" of the West Bastar division of Maoists. Mandavi was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head, the police officer informed.

Of the remaining slain cadres, 22 were carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh each, nine ₹5 lakh each and three ₹2 lakh each, Mr. Rai said.

Of the 38 cadres killed in the gunfight, 36 were collectively carrying a reward of ₹2.62 crore. They all were wanted in more than 250 Naxalite-related incidents in Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondgaon and Bastar districts, the SP said.

They were involved in 61 encounters with police, 11 attacks on police camps, triggering 17 IED blasts, nine incidents of arson and three of attacks on polling booths. In these incidents, 28 policemen and 23 civilians lost their lives, while 15 security personnel and 26 civilians sustained injuries, he said.

Twenty-nine of the 31 bodies recovered by security personnel following the encounter have been handed over to their relatives, the SP said.

Nearly 200 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun-battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said.

On April 16, as many as 29 Naxalites, including higher-ranking cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

Published - October 19, 2024 05:14 am IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / terrorism (crime) / encounters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.