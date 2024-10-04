GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security forces kill 28 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

A gunfight broke out in the Abujmarh forest area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Dantewada

PTI
Google Maps image locates Abujmarh on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border in Chhattisgarh.



In one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, security personnel killed 28 Maoists in a fierce encounter in the Bastar region on Friday (October 4, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 1 p.m. in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abujmarh on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Maoist operation, Inspector-General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj. P told PTI over the phone.

Personnel belonging to the State police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Editorial | Maoist setback: On the anti-Naxalite operations this year

Mr. Sundarraj informed that 28 Maoists were gunned down in the encounter.

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were also recovered from the encounter spot, he said.

Earlier, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai had said around 30 Maoists were killed in the gun battle.

After the latest encounter, 185 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said.

On April 16, as many as 29 Maoists, including some higher-ranking cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:04 pm IST

