Many villages in three Odisha districts marooned by floodwaters

BHUBANESWAR

27 August 2020 20:36 IST

State recorded rainfall in all 30 districts during the past 24 hours, says official

A large number of villages in three districts of Odisha were marooned by flood water following 72 hours of incessant rains in the State on Thursday.

“The State recorded rainfall in all 30 districts during the past 24 hours. The average rainfall was 55.8 mm while six districts had above 100 mm. We are apprehending medium level flood in Brahmani, Baitarani and Subarnarekha river systems,” Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said here.

3 dead, rivers overflowing

Three persons in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts had died in the flood. Water was flowing above danger level in Baitarani, Burhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Jalaka. Swirling flood water entered many villages in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. Besides, isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Cuttack districts saw inundation.

Roads were cut off and breaches occurred on embankments in many districts. The level in Baitarani stood at 39.70 ft against the danger level of 37.45 ft at Anandpur at 3 p.m. on Thursday. It was also flowing above the danger level at Akhuapada.

“All Collectors have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation. Vast stretches of crop land have been affected. Precautionary measures have been taken and disaster response teams deployed,” said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi.

Rescue operation

The personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force carried out a rescue operation in the Dhusuri area of Bhadrak district. Three persons were working in their field when they were suddenly encircled by the flood water.

The Banki area of Cuttack district was also affected by the flood water in the Mahanadi. The water was being released through 18 sluice gates at the Hirakud dam in Sambalpur district.

With the India Meteorological Department predicting clearer skies over many parts of the State during the next three days, the government said the flood situation would improve.