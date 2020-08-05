Many parties yet to give EC suggestions on campaign during COVID-19

The Election Commission of India (EC) has extended the deadline for seeking comments and suggestions from political parties on what campaigning will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic, after many parties failed to send in their submissions by the initial deadline of July 31.

The EC wrote to all recognised national and State-level parties on Tuesday, saying that it had asked parties on July 17 to send their suggestions on election campaign and public meetings in the context of COVID-19, but “responses from many parties are still awaited”.

“In view of the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, the Commission has directed that some more time be given to the political parties who have not sent their inputs/views/suggestions on election campaign and public meetings, regarding the conduct of upcoming bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar,” the EC wrote to the parties, giving them till August 11 to send in their responses.