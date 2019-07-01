National

Kashmir accident: 35 killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in Kishtwar

Bus falls into gorge in Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Toll likely to go up as medical facilities are far away

Over 35 people are feared dead and around seven injured in a road accident in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar. Three injured were airlifted to Jammu. Two helicopters have been pressed into service to shift the bodies and the injured.

An official said a vehicle on the way to Kishtwar from Keshwan skidded off the road near Srigwari and rolled into a gorge on Monday morning.

“Around 35 bodies were spotted at the accident site. Around seven others are severely injured. A helicopter has been put into service to lift the injured to nearby hospitals,” said a local official.

The toll is likely to go up as medical facilities are far from accident spot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted reacting to the accident. "The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Mr. Modi wrote.

