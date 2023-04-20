Joshimath residents still stranded as Char Dham Yatra begins

April 20, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated April 21, 2023 12:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

Fear and anxiety still infect the residents of the pilgrim town of Joshimath, which experienced land sinking over the past few months, even as Uttarakhand prepares to welcome devotees for the annual Char Dham yatra, which begins on Saturday.

About 50 lakh pilgrims are expected to arrive this year at the State’s four holy shrines — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri — according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Being the gateway to Badrinath, the most visited temple of the yatra, Joshimath town is set to witness a heavy influx of tourists. That is a cause of concern for residents still awaiting compensation from the government, who have already lost their homes and businesses to the land subsidence.

Ground Zero | Fear and foreboding in Joshimath

‘Not compensation, but alms’

Thakur Singh Rana, 64, is a Joshimath resident, but is currently staying at a relative’s home in Dehradun, Uttarakhand’s capital. Suffering from high blood pressure, thyroid and diabetes, he needs to visit a doctor every week. His only source of income was his hotel named the Malari Inn. Unfortunately, it was one of two hotels in Joshimath which were dismantled by the government, as they were among the 868 unsafe buildings in the area which were posing a danger to others. He has not received any compensation from the government so far and is now awaiting some mercy from the authorities who are gearing up for the Char Dham Yatra.

“My hotel was worth ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore. The government is giving me less than ₹50 lakh in compensation as per its proposed plan. What will I do with this money? It’s not compensation but alms,” Mr. Rana told The Hindu.

Seema Shah, whose home was also declared ‘unsafe’ for living by the disaster management department, is staying in a rented house since mid-January. Her family, which had put their entire savings into their home, visit it everyday to see if the cracks have deepened or not. They too await any permanent compensation from the government.

‘Insufficient for losses’

While Mr. Rana and Mrs. Shah are still expecting to get a decent amount of money from the State proportionate to their loss, Chandra Vallabh Pandey took what the government gave him, worried that the authorities might not give anything at all if he waited.

“I got around ₹40 lakh for two houses I had next to each other. This money is just half of the worth of my assets but I took it, thinking, ‘What if they won’t give anything after this mess is out of the news’,” said Mr. Pandey.

As per the bulletin issued by the State, ₹1169.82 lakh has been distributed to 48 people and establishments so far as part of compensation payments. The government has also spent ₹658.75 lakh to provide immediate relief, for expenses such as rent allowances, transportation costs and grocery allowances.

Protest suspended

“But this is not enough as over 300 families in Joshimath are living away from their homes for months now. People with 11 members in the family are living in two rooms of a hotel. They have lost everything they had, home, shops. All that the government can do is to speed up the rehabilitation process,” said Atul Sati from Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS), an NGO which is fighting for the rehabilitation of displaced people in the town.

On Thursday, when the government said that it was considering the JBSS’ 11-point demand, which includes rehabilitation and compensation for locals, the NGO suspended its four-month-long protest, till May 11. The plan to block the roads or hold a chakka jaam protest on April 27, when Badrinath shrine is set to open, has also been postponed.

“We will start the protest and even do chakka jaam if nothing moves till May 11,” said Mr. Sati.

The Gangotri and Yamunotri portals will open on April 22, while the Kedarnath temple will open on April 25. Fresh snowfall and rainfall were witnessed at all four shrines over the past 48 hours, and the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more snow in the coming days, posing a major challenge for the administration. The government and the National Disaster Management Authority jointly conducted a mock drill on Thursday, to prepare responders for natural disasters and accidents.

Flood of pilgrims

According to the State tourism department, 40,44,205 people participated in the Char Dham Yatra in 2022 which was the highest number of pilgrims visiting the shrines till date. More than 15.25 lakh people visited Badrinath temple, followed by 14.25 lakh at Kedarnath, almost 6.13 lakh at Gangotri and more than 4.73 lakh at Yamunotri.

“This year, till Thursday, 15,69,204 people have registered for the yatra, out of which around 5 lakh are for Badrinath,” said Poonam Chand, additional director, Uttarakhand tourism who added that pilgrims are advised to get themselves registered and read the health and travel SOPs before starting the yatra.

Alternatives to Joshimath

Those visiting Badrinath will have to cross via Joshimath, where the hotels have either been shut as their owners have moved to safer locations, or have been acquired by the administration to house locals being rehabilitated. Hence, the government is also pitching for pilgrims to stay in places like Peepal Kothi, Karanprayag and Badrinath itself, rather making them stay in Joshimath.

“It’s not that entire Joshimath is shut. People will get ample spaces to stay here. We are prepared for the yatra and there is no threat to anyone,” said Abhishek Tripathi, Additional District Magistrate, Chamoli.

The Chief Minister said that the State has faced several natural disasters in the past, and each time had “bounced back stronger”, expressing confidence that the same thing will happen this time as well.

But for Sanjay Bhujwan, the yatra of 2023 will be remembered as the year he could not earn anything, as his shop selling tea and daily-use items developed cracks and had to be shut down.

“I will be pasting a poster outside my shop with a message for pilgrims that they should ask the government to help us. Who knows, maybe they will listen to the pilgrims,” he said.