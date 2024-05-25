GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Updated - May 25, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 11:16 am IST - Bemetara

PTI

Six persons were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on May 25, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.

Also read | Shocked families search for missing kin following Dombivli chemical factory blast

“So far, six people have been reported to be injured in the explosion,” he said, adding that the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / explosion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.