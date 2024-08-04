GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many events planned to mark Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, says Chennithala; Kharge, Rahul to attend

Mumbai Congress leaders discuss strategy for upcoming assembly polls with MVA allies, aiming for change in Maharashtra.

Updated - August 04, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
“The MVA has the support of the people. We will fight the polls unitedly to bring change in the state,” Rajesh Chennithala said. File

“The MVA has the support of the people. We will fight the polls unitedly to bring change in the state,” Rajesh Chennithala said. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on August 4 said several programmes will be held here to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 in which party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will take part, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have also been invited.

Rajiv Gandhi was born in Mumbai on August 20, 1944.

Chennithala, who held a meeting with the state leadership here during the day, also said people of Maharashtra want change and the Lok Sabha results made that evident.

Chennithala moves HC against Lok Ayukta Act amendment

“The MVA has the support of the people. We will fight the polls unitedly to bring change in the state,” he said.

“There was no talk of seat sharing in today’s meeting. We are going to contest as the MVA alliance and bring about change. People favour the MVA and that was evident in the Lok Sabha polls,” Chennithala told reporters after the meeting.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, bringing down the BJP’s tally from 23 in 2019 to nine.

“Chennithala met state party leaders and discussed strategy and issues to be highlighted in the upcoming assembly polls,” the Congress’ Mumbai unit Chief Varsha Gaikwad said.

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and the downfall of LTTE

Chennithala held deliberations with the state Congress leaders ahead of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s meet scheduled on August 7, Ms. Gaikwad told reporters.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar are expected to attend the MVA meeting on August 7.

Ms. Gaikwad, the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central seat, said she has held discussions with Thackeray on the opposition alliance’s approach in Mumbai regarding seat-sharing. “Talks are on. We will contest the assembly polls in alliance,” she said.

Apart from Gaikwad, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, state unit head Nana Patole and senior leaders Nitin Raut, Satej Patil and Naseem Khan attended the deliberations with Chennithala.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Maharashtra / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.