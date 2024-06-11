Many dynasts in new Modi-led NDA Cabinet: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the Narendra Modi government over dynastic politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pointed out that several Cabinet Ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were from political families.

“Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their sarkari parivar [government family]. This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi,” Mr Gandhi said in a post on X.

Mr. Gandhi shared a list of Ministers from political families and described the Council of Ministers as “parivar mandal”.

His post comes as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the Congress during the Lok Sabha campaign for practising parivarvaad or dynastic politics.

The Congress leader named Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda; BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union Minister Madhav Rao Scindia; Piyush Goyal, son of former Union Minister Ved Prakash Goyal; Kiren Rijiju, son of first protem Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Rinchin Kharu; Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh; Jitin Prasada, son of former MP Jitendra Prasada; Rao Inderjit Singh, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Rao Birendra Singh; and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, who is the son-in-law of former MP and Madhya Pradesh Minister Jayshree Banerjee.

Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse; Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh; Janata Dal (U)‘s Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur; Telugu Desam Party’s K. Rammohan Naidu, son of former Union Minister Yerren Naidu; Anupriya Patel, daughter of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel; Kirtivardhan Singh, son of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Maharaj Anand Singh; and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) leader Chirag Paswan, son of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, were some of the other Ministers who, Mr. Gandhi said, were products of nepotism.

