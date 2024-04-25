ADVERTISEMENT

Three dead, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel

April 25, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Patna

Three dead in Patna hotel fire near railway station, over 20 rescued; cause under investigation by officials

PTI

Firefighters rescue a man after a fire broke out in a hotel near the Patna Junction railway station, in Patna on April 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least three persons died in a fire that broke out in a hotel close to the Patna junction railway station on April 25, a senior official said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued from the building, situated in a crowded locality, by fire-fighters.

"Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital,” Mr. Mishra told PTI.

DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, who had rushed to the spot, told reporters, "We have brought the blaze, about which information was received around 11 a.m., under control. The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow".

