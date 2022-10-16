‘Many challenges’, says Nirmala Sitharaman, as India takes up G20 presidency

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during her interaction with a group of Indian-overseas scholars & students from various U.S. universities in Washington DC, USA. | Photo Credit: PTI

India would be taking over the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency at “a time when there are so many challenges”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, towards the end of her visit to Washington for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings, Ms. Sitharaman said that the current G20 President, Indonesia, had been through “a very difficult year” in the context of the geopolitical tensions. This had resulted in the G20, which met in Washington this past week, not agreeing to a joint communique. Indonesia had, instead , issued a “G20 Chair’s Summary”.

Ms. Sitharaman said that Indonesia, whose delegation was led this week by its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, had done its best and “remained calm” while trying to bring the group together.

“So we will also be taking the presidentship at a time when there are so many challenges. So we’ll have to work together with the membership to see how best we can navigate this whole thing,” she said. When asked by The Hindu, later, if she wanted to elaborate on the differences, the Minister declined, saying these were being discussed with countries.

The Common Framework, a 2020 G20 initiative for debt sustainability, was not performing as much as expected and had “inherent handicaps”, she said. “And there is a collective agreement that we have to make it a lot more nimble, so that countries can, you know, be ready to take it up,” she said.

Only a few countries were interested in subscribing to debt restructuring via the Common Framework, she said, and that too these were from the pre-COVID era, while the number of countries with vulnerabilities had grown post-COVID.

“And therefore, this issue of the Common Framework itself having to be tweaked or fine-tuned is an issue on which most countries agreed,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

On the G20 Chair’s Summary, the Minister said India’s positions were factored in, such as dropping references on private finance in the climate finance context, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) initiatives on tracking countries’ carbon mitigation progress, while including a reference to Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) reviewing G20 recommendations on the MDBs’ Capital Adequacy Framework.

ED is ‘completely independent’

Asked about the perception that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Departments “go after” sections of civil society and private capital, Ms. Sitharaman insisted that the ED was “completely independent”.

Think tanks such as the Centre for Policy Research, the Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation, and Oxfam India, have recently been the subject of searches by authorities, and the government has been accused of weaponising institutions against detractors and critics.

“Well, ED is completely independent in what it does and it is an agency which follows on predicate offences. The first offence is already picked up by any other agency, whether it is a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or any other agency...” Ms. Sitharaman said, adding that she did not want to comment on individual cases or the approach.

“But certainly, there are instances which are so standing out and if the ED goes there, it is with some prima facie evidence in its hand,” she said.

Dollar not discussed with Yellen

Asked by The Hindu if she had raised the issue of the strength of the U.S. dollar with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Minister said, “No, I didn’t.”

However, responding to a question on her assessment of the rupee sliding, Ms. Sitharaman later said, “First of all, I would look at it not as ‘rupee sliding’, I would look at it as dollar strengthening; dollar strengthening incessantly.”

The Minister said the INR had performed much better than many other emerging market currencies (against the U.S. dollar) and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was involved in ensuring there was “not too much volatility”, and was not trying to intervene in the market to fix the value of the rupee.

“Containing the volatility is the only exercise that RBI is involved in. And I’ve said this before — the rupee will find its own level,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

The rupee has slid to record lows in recent days, and is trading at above the 82-level against the U.S. dollar.

Monetary tightening in the U.S. has created interest rate differentials between the U.S. and other countries and has been the primary reason for Asian currencies depreciating “quite sharply”, the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department said on Thursday.