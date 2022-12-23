  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sixteen Army personnel killed after vehicle skids off steep slope in Sikkim

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

December 23, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen Army personnel lost their lives after an Army truck met with an accident at Zema in North Sikkim on December 23, 2022.

“The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn,” the Army’s Eastern Command said in a statement.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. “Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the statement added.

The four injured personnel and being treated at a military hospital in Siliguri, officials said.

Related Topics

Sikkim / armed Forces

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.