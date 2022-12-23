Sixteen Army personnel killed after vehicle skids off steep slope in Sikkim

December 23, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Sixteen Army personnel lost their lives after an Army truck met with an accident at Zema in North Sikkim on December 23, 2022.

“The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn,” the Army’s Eastern Command said in a statement.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. “Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the statement added.

The four injured personnel and being treated at a military hospital in Siliguri, officials said.