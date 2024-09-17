GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many agencies working on scheme to ensure railway protection: Amit Shah 

CBI, NIA, the Railway Police and the Home Ministry to come up with a scheme to prevent sabotage of tracks

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 17, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that several agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Railway Police and the Home Ministry are preparing a scheme for the protection of the railway network to ensure that there is no sabotage.

He also said the Census exercise would begin soon. When asked if caste would be enumerated with the next Census, Mr. Shah said, “Everything will be in the public domain.”

He said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is committed to the management and preservation of Waqf properties and would be passed in Parliament in the coming days.

Mr. Shah stated that any conspiracy to cause railway accidents would not last long and the government would soon unveil an initiative for the protection of railway network of 1.10 lakh km across the country.

The Home Minister’s remarks come in the wake of a series of incidents indicating sabotage as obstructions were placed on railway tracks.

Addressing a press conference to mark 100 days of the third tenure of the BJP-led NDA government, Mr. Shah said he had discussed the issue of railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last two days.

“As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause of this. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged,” Mr. Shah said.

The Congress party had claimed that there were 38 railway accidents in the first 100 days of the third tenure of the Modi government and accused Mr. Vaishnaw of dismissing these as “minor incidents”.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Related Topics

national government / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.