Many agencies working on scheme to ensure railway protection: Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that several agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Railway Police and the Home Ministry are preparing a scheme for the protection of the railway network to ensure that there is no sabotage.

He also said the Census exercise would begin soon. When asked if caste would be enumerated with the next Census, Mr. Shah said, “Everything will be in the public domain.”

He said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is committed to the management and preservation of Waqf properties and would be passed in Parliament in the coming days.

Mr. Shah stated that any conspiracy to cause railway accidents would not last long and the government would soon unveil an initiative for the protection of railway network of 1.10 lakh km across the country.

The Home Minister’s remarks come in the wake of a series of incidents indicating sabotage as obstructions were placed on railway tracks.

Addressing a press conference to mark 100 days of the third tenure of the BJP-led NDA government, Mr. Shah said he had discussed the issue of railway safety with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the last two days.

“As far as accidents are concerned, we will investigate the root cause of this. Whatever the reason, the government is committed to addressing the issue. If this is a conspiracy, it will not last long. If there are gaps, they will be plugged,” Mr. Shah said.

The Congress party had claimed that there were 38 railway accidents in the first 100 days of the third tenure of the Modi government and accused Mr. Vaishnaw of dismissing these as “minor incidents”.