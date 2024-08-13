ADVERTISEMENT

Manu Bhaker may skip New Delhi ISSF World Cup in October

Updated - August 13, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

After the Olympic feat, the ace pistol shooter, who returned from Paris, is set to take a three-month break from the sport.

PTI

Manu Bhaker. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October's World Cup in New Delhi as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break, her coach Jaspal Rana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old Bhaker scripted Olympic history for India in Paris as she won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

India’s Olympic report card: From Bronze-medallists to first-round exits, a searchable list

After the feat, the ace pistol shooter, who returned from Paris in the wee hours on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), is set to take a three-month break from the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because she is taking a three-month break. It's a normal break, she has been training for a long time." Rana told PTI Videos.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker's twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from the Tokyo Games three years back, said they will work to peak at the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after her break.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sports event / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US