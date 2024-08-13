GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manu Bhaker may skip New Delhi ISSF World Cup in October

Updated - August 13, 2024 02:11 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Manu Bhaker. File

Manu Bhaker. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October's World Cup in New Delhi as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break, her coach Jaspal Rana said.

The 22-year-old Bhaker scripted Olympic history for India in Paris as she won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

India’s Olympic report card: From Bronze-medallists to first-round exits, a searchable list

After the feat, the ace pistol shooter, who returned from Paris in the wee hours on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), is set to take a three-month break from the sport.

"I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because she is taking a three-month break. It's a normal break, she has been training for a long time." Rana told PTI Videos.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker's twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from the Tokyo Games three years back, said they will work to peak at the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after her break.

Related stories

Related Topics

sports event / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.