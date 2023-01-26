Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh launch first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC

January 26, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, on January 26, 2023, launched the India’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC.

The intranasal COVID-19 vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech.

The intranasal vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech, is priced at ₹325 per shot for procurement by government and ₹800 per shot for private centres.

| Video Credit: The Hindu

iNCOVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, U.S., which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral-vectored construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Unlike Covaxin also produced by Bharat Biotech, which was an inactivated SARS-COV2 virus, the nasal vaccine contains only a part of it, namely the spike protein and is wrapped in a virus that is typically harmless to people.