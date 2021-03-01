Manpreet Vohra appointed India’s High Commissioner to Australia

Manpreet Vohra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently Ambassador of India to Mexico

Senior diplomat Manpreet Vohra has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on March 1.

Mr. Vohra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently Ambassador of India to Mexico. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Mr. Vohra’s appointment comes at a time India-Australia ties are at an upswing and the two countries are stepping up cooperation particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.