Manpreet Vohra appointed India’s High Commissioner to Australia

Manpreet Vohra. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Senior diplomat Manpreet Vohra has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on March 1.

Mr. Vohra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently Ambassador of India to Mexico. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Mr. Vohra’s appointment comes at a time India-Australia ties are at an upswing and the two countries are stepping up cooperation particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

