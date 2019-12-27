Manoj Tiwari proposes new date to observe Children’s Day

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the observance of the Martyrdom Day of the sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh as Children’s Day. He said the birthday of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru is observed as Children’s Day since 1956, based on the premise that children were “very much dearer to him...but the children of our country have also sacrificed for the country and the highest sacrifice is of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, named Sahibjaada Joravar Singh ji and Sahibjaada Fateh Singh ji”.

In his letter, he the north east Delhi MP further sought to argue that there was a need to respect the martyrdom of “these brave children” as it could inspire patriotism among children at large. He also accused the Congress of attempting to “suppress the history” of the brave people of the nation for which “history will not forgive them.”

“...they have protected the religion and the country by sacrificing their lives and it inspires patriotism among the children. Congress has always tried to suppress the history of our brave people and the history will not forgive them. Children Day should be observed in the memory of these Sahibjaadas to create sense of patriotism and for the bright future of the children,” he added.