Manoj Sinha takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Newly appointed J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha gestures as he arrives in Srinagar ahead on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Srinagar 07 August 2020 13:02 IST
Updated: 07 August 2020 13:03 IST

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union Territory.

Also read: Manoj Sinha — A politician returns to the helm in J&K

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

Mr. Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday.

Advisors to the previous Lieutenant-Governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the simple function. Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present.

